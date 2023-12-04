Police: Dedham wine store employee assaulted by group while closing business

DEDHAM, Mass — A wine store employee in Dedham had to be rushed to the hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a group in front of the store Sunday night.

Dedham Police Chief Michael J. D’Entremont told Boston 25 that a group of 6-8 individuals attacked an employee of Total Wine on Route 1 as they were leaving the building.

The male victim was evaluated by an ambulance but refused to be transported to a hospital. Police say the victim’s phone was taken during the encounter.

D’Entremont says the group may have been refused service on Saturday.

At least one knife was displayed during the incident, D’Entremont said.

The incident occurred outside and nothing was taken from inside the store, police say.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group