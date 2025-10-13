Police continue search for suspects who stole delivery car by gunpoint in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree Police are searching for three suspects who stole a delivery driver’s car at gunpoint on Friday night.

Police say the victim called 911 to report three men, all armed with guns, stole his car around 10 PM after he delivered food at the Skyline apartment complex on Skyline Drive.

“You know he has to work especially right now, he has to work and provide food for his family we all have to, you know what I’m saying, I can’t imagine if one of us come home and somebody trying to pull a gun on our head and to take the car,” said Claudia, a neighbor who saw the police response Friday.

Police say the delivery driver was shaken up, but luckily, he wasn’t hurt.

Officers then found his car still running near the management office of the apartment complex, but the suspects were nowhere to be found.

“My friend’s mom actually wants her home before it’s dark out now, and actually, my aunt didn’t want me coming around here anymore because of what happened Friday night,” said Aurora, a teenager who lives nearby.

Neighbors watched from their windows as Mass State Police, as well as Quincy Police, joined Braintree officers to search for those three armed suspects.

Police used K9s and drones to try to find them with no luck.

“It’s going crazy, and we need some protection, we need the police involved, we need the management involved because this is affecting everyone,” said Claudia.

Now, people who live here are hoping for more security since they say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened here.

“Wherever the suspect is, they can come back again and do the same thing,” said Claudia.

Braintree Police say they’re also looking for any surveillance video or cell phone video people may have to help them find these suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

