Police: Child hit by vehicle shuts down road in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A child has been struck by a vehicle in Milford, causing a road to be closed.

The incident occurred earlier Thursday afternoon, when Milford police confirmed that a child was struck by a vehicle. A lifelight is inbound to take the victim to the hospital.

“All points of the Congress Street @ Spruce and West Spruce Street intersection are closed,” the Milford Police Department wrote on their Facebook account. “Please avoid the area as responders investigate a pedestrian accident.”

There is no further information available at this time. Boston 25 News crews are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

