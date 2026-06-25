America 250: Salisbury memorial honors Revolutionary War women who helped forge a nation

SALISBURY, Mass. — Long before its heyday as a 20th-century beachside resort, Salisbury, Massachusetts, made history for the role women played in the Revolutionary War.

With roots dating back to 1638, Salisbury is among the oldest towns in the Bay State. Tucked away next to an intersection several yards from busy Route 1, eagle-eyed drivers may spot a large rock with a plaque attached.

It stands near the location of the old town common, or “Potlid Square” as it was known. The memorial honors the women of Salisbury who, tradition holds, came to the square to melt their pewter dishes and create bullets for the men of Salisbury to carry into war with the English.

“It’s humble looking,” says Salisbury Historical Society president Joyce McKenna. “But it tells a remarkable story.”

Part of what makes the memorial remarkable is when it was designated. The rock and plaque date back to 1927, making it among one of the oldest memorials in the country to specifically mention the role of women in the Revolutionary War, McKenna says.

“We know that in more recent times, communities have recognized that there’s a whole absence,” McKenna says.

Notably, of the multiple inscriptions on the monument, women are mentioned first.

“I don’t think that’s by accident,” McKenna says. “When you know that you’re going to place a monument for all time, you weigh all of the elements that go into that.”

About 100 yards away, in the middle of the new town common, there are efforts underway to build two new memorials, including one that will name the nearly 300 men from Salisbury who fought for independence.

The other is a replica cannon to honor those who fought in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, spearheaded by Vietnam veteran and longtime resident Ray Champagne.

“The cannon, I think, represents all of these beautiful gentlemen and ladies who were involved in the wars to save this beautiful country,” Champagne says.

The new memorials would join existing memorials for other wars already on the town common. Champagne is working to raise $15,000 for the replica cannon and says he’s about a third of the way to his goal.

Salisbury Parks & Recreation director, Jennifer Roketenetz, expects the other memorial to be installed in phases, with the first phase arriving in time for Veteran’s Day in November.

There are several families descended from Salisbury’s original settlers who still call the area home and continue to pass down the history of those who came before them.

“The townspeople do a good job making sure that we keep that alive,” Roketenetz says.

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