‘Police can only do so much’: Residents react after deadly stabbing in Brockton park

BROCKTON, Mass. — Jandire Vieria considered moving before a recent deadly stabbing near her Brockton home.

“We debated, ‘Should we move out of here? Should we stay here?’ I live right down the street here,” she said.

She said the stabbing death of a Fall River man Saturday night is sadly too common. Violence is a constant concern for this mother-of-three.

“I was surprised when I heard my sister talking about it and I was just like, ‘Crazy stuff going on everyday,’” she said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney told Boston 25 that 36-year-old Johnny Richmond of Brockton was arrested and charged with murder. He was arraigned in a Brockton court on Monday.

Police received several 911 calls for a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the park at the intersection of Crescent and Montello streets.

Police found the victim, 39-year-old Edmar Goncalves of Fall River, who was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s a concern but the police can only do so much,” said one Brockton resident, Steve, who declined to give his last name.

Steve is a former police officer. He now lives in Brockton and says the uptick in violence is impacting everyone and something needs to be done to stop it.

‘It’s just overwhelming. The police need help. The police need help. All authorities need help. We need support and help,” he said.

An investigation is ongoing. Richmond is due back in court on Aug. 20 for a probable cause hearing.

