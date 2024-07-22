Man arraigned on murder charge as DA identifies victim of deadly stabbing at Brockton park

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man is being held without bail on a charge of murder in connection with a deadly stabbing at a park in Brockton over the weekend.

Johnny Richmond, 36, of Brockton, was arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on one count of murder in the death of Edmar Goncalves, 39, of Fall River, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a park near the intersection of Crescent and Montello streets just before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday found Goncalves suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Goncalves was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Preliminarily, it appears that Richmond was threatening several people at the park with a pocketknife that evening, and Goncalves approached Richmond to intervene before Richmond stabbed the victim,” Cruz’s office said in a statement.

Cruz said investigators identified Richmond as the suspect after interviewing witnesses at the scene.

State police troopers assigned to Cruz’s Office are assisting Brockton police with an investigation.

Richmond is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 20.

