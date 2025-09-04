Police arrest man in connection with Somerville fire that displaced Thurston Street residents

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police have made an arrest in connection with the devastating fire at a home that was under investigation in Somerville last month.

John Grasso, 35, will face charges of wanton destruction of property and breaking and entering a building in the nighttime, Somerville police said Thursday.

The Thurston Street home where the fire originated in the early morning hours of August 21 was under construction and partially collapsed after it caught fire. The houses on either side suffered heavy damage as the blaze continued to rage.

The three-alarm fire displaced several people.

Katie Lyons, a resident of one of the homes, told Boston 25 News that she saw smoke from a kitchen window.

“Just kind of like instant panic,” Lyons said. “We all ran out of the house.”

Somerville fire

Several days after the fire, Somerville police announced they were looking to identify a person of interest in connection with the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group