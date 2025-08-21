Massive Somerville fire causes house collapse as flames spread to neighboring homes

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A massive fire scorched multiple homes in Somerville, causing one house to collapse and extensive damage to at least two neighboring structures early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to the area of 75 Thurston Street around midnight found a vacant home under construction fully engulfed in flames, according to Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen.

The home where the fire originated collapsed, and the houses on either side suffered heavy damage as the blaze continued to rage.

“This was just an extensive amount of work. We had a fire that got into all the floors and both houses. And we had opened up a lot of ceilings, a lot of walls, very manpower intensive fire,” Breen told reporters.

The three-alarm fire displaced several people.

Breen expressed a belief that smoke detectors were operational, which may have contributed to the safe evacuation of all occupants.

Katie Lyons, a resident of one of the homes, told Boston 25 News that she saw smoke from a kitchen window.

“Just kind of like instant panic,” Lyons said. “We all ran out of the house.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

Three alarm fire in Somerville on Thurston Street. The fire chief said the home where the fire started collapsed. That home was under renovation and vacant. The fire also caused extensive damage to the homes on either side. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xmRl0VI16B — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 21, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

