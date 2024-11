Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing Mass mom, her infant child in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT — Police have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old mom and her 4-month-old baby from Massachusetts in Hartford.

Hartford Police announced that the U.S. Marshals found Lance Morales, 23, of Waterbury, in Puerto Rico.

According to police, officers were called to Hartford Hospital for a report of a vehicle arriving with multiple gunshot victims just before 3 p.m. on November 19.

Two of the three victims were pronounced dead at the hospital. They were identified as 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and her baby, Messiah Diaz, both of Springfield.

The third victim, a male in his 20s, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

According to police, the victims were shot while in a vehicle after the suspect vehicle pulled alongside them and opened fire in the area of 380 New Britain Avenue.

Morales is being charged with criminal possession of a firearm, assault, criminal attempt to commit assault, two counts of murder, and murder with special circumstances.

He is being held on a $3 million bond and is waiting to be extradited to Connecticut.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

