Southie’s St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade Holds Special Meaning To Many

BOSTON — In its 122nd year, the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day parade took off from Broadway Station on Sunday morning.

An earlier start time was agreed upon by city leaders to help curb public drinking and rowdiness that occurred during 2024′s event.

“Today, everybody is Irish,” said Brian Yanovitch, one of the parade operations directors.

The annual tradition celebrates the rich Irish heritage that permeates the city, and it also honors the day in 1776 when British troops left Boston after a lengthy attack during the Revolutionary War.

“It’s historical, its cultural, and we’re just happy to be part of the fun,” explained John Axiotakis who was participating in the parade with his crew from Boston Schmuck Tours.

While celebration is a key ingredient to the event, Paulie Veneto, behind the Paulie’s Push nonprofit, participates to ensure people don’t forget the flight crews who died in 9/11. He was working as a flight attendant on United Flight 175 the night before it hit the second tower.

“It was pretty special for me to do this last year,” said Veneto.

Just like Veneto, the parade holds special significance to countless people who have attended over the years.

“I love seeing the Boston community come out and just celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” said Miss Massachusetts 2024 Melissa Sapini.

On Sunday afternoon, Boston police announced alcohol had been seized due to underage drinking and or public drinking, urging parade guests to respect the neighborhoods where the celebrations are taking place.

Seized Alcohol (Boston Police Department)

Since 1948, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council has been organizing the parade.

