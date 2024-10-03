Police: 2 dead in connected Worcester shootings, one that shut down I-190 for hours

Two people are dead following two connected shootings in Worcester on Wednesday, one of which shut down a busy highway for hours while authorities investigated.

Officers responding to Heroult Road around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a person shot found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to police. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

A short time later, a Massachusetts State Police Trooper approached a man they say was acting suspiciously. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a round before fleeing on foot. The trooper was not injured.

Around 3:24 p.m., Worcester Police say they were dispatched to I-190 northbound for a report of an armed man pointing a gun at motorists and stopping traffic on the highway.

The man, authorities say, was believed to be the suspect in the Heroult Road shooting.

Responding officers from both Worcester and State Police approached the man and fired their guns during the incident, according to officials. It was not made clear whether or not any law enforcement officers struck the suspect with gunfire.

After a brief foot pursuit, police say the suspect shot himself. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

Officials closed I-190 in both directions for hours, causing miles-long backups, while law enforcement investigated the incident.

The roadway was reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Helicopter footage showed a parade of stopped cars backing up traffic for miles.

Report of man with gun on I-190 in Worcester snarls traffic

This incident is currently under investigation by the Worcester Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

If you have any evidence, such as cell phone video, of the incident on I-190 on October 2nd, please assist the detectives in their investigation by clicking the link below and submitting it to the case file.https://t.co/jPpKFJFmMK — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 3, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

