Police investigating reports of a shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER — Worcester police are investigating a report of a shooting that occurred on Heroult Street.

The incident took place at 2:13 p.m. after a male was shot. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police are currently undergoing an investigation into the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

