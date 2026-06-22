Man facing charges after deadly Boston carjacking, crash caught on video

BOSTON — A 37-year-old Hyde Park man is facing multiple charges after a chaotic carjacking and crash that left a woman dead in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Investigators say the incident unfolded just before 2 p.m. along Blue Hill Avenue and was witnessed by numerous bystanders, many of whom described the scene as traumatic.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the victim stepping off an MBTA bus and beginning to cross the street. Moments later, a vehicle can be seen speeding down the sidewalk toward her. The footage was paused before impact, but police said the woman, who was wearing orange, was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses restrained suspect from fleeing after carjacking, fatal crash in Mattapan, police say

Police identified the suspect as Ibraim Matos. According to investigators, Matos first crashed his own vehicle before going to a nearby car wash on Blue Hill Avenue. There, he allegedly pulled a woman out of her car, got behind the wheel, and began driving in the wrong direction.

Authorities say Matos then drove onto the sidewalk, striking the victim before continuing roughly a block and crashing into another vehicle and an MBTA bus.

Several people nearby tried to intervene as the situation unfolded.

“I just heard the noise, and everybody came running outside,” one witness said. “When I go over there, I see a lady lying down on the floor.”

Another witness described a struggle as bystanders attempted to stop the suspect.

“I see people try to take the driver out, and there was a lot of fighting, a lot of arguing,” he said. “Terrible stuff, to be honest — very, very terrible stuff.”

Police said residents in the area restrained Matos until officers arrived.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Dorchester District Court. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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