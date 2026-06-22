Man in critical condition, two others wounded in Boston shooting

BOSTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday night.

According to Boston police, officers responded to 445 Quincy Street around 10:40 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway, conscious and able to talk.

He was taken to the hospital initially in stable condition, but his vitals started to drop, and he was taken in for surgery.

Meanwhile, back at the scene, police learned two other victims were grazed by bullets, but they refused treatment. Investigators blocked several streets with crime scene tape while gathering evidence.

Police say it’s still an active investigation, and no arrests have been made.

At last check, the victim in the hospital is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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