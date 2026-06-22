Multiple shootings reported in Brockton as Cape Verde fans celebrate stunning World Cup match

BROCKTON, Mass. — It was a busy and chaotic Sunday night in Brockton after large crowds gathered across the city following the big World Cup match between Cape Verde and Uruguay, according to police.

Celebrations led to numerous calls for service and required a significant response from officers, the Brockton Police Department confirmed to Boston 25 News on Monday.

Authorities are now investigating multiple reported shooting incidents, and detectives are working to determine whether any of them are connected.

There was no information immediately available about possible victims, arrests, or crowd-control measures.

Additional details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Brockton is home to the biggest Cape Verdean population in the United States.

The tiny island nation stunned tournament favorite Spain last week and did it again against Uruguay on Sunday, coming from behind to draw 2-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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