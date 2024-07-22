Plymouth man wins state lottery prize after dream about buying a ticket

Dreams come true for one Plymouth man, as Howard Kendall Jr. became the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Diamonds” $10 instant ticket game.

Kendall said the night before he won, he had a dream that he bought a “Diamonds” ticket.

Kendall chose to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He said he plans to help his kids and grandchildren with the winnings.

Kendall purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on State Road in Plymouth. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

