Plymouth man charged with father’s murder to face a judge

The son of a man who was found fatally stabbed inside a home in Plymouth on Thursday morning will face a judge on Friday.

Matthew Paluzzi, 26, was detained in the area of 198 Columbia Road in Hanover shortly before 11 a.m. after a manhunt that spanned multiple South Shore communities, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Thursday afternoon the Plymouth County DA updated that Paluzzi had formally been charged with the murder of his father, 76-year-old Anthony Paluzzi.

Massachusetts State Police shared Air Wing video tracking Paluzzi’s vehicle before he was finally stopped and swarmed by authorities in Hanover.

Paluzzi was taken out of this Nissan Murano and handcuffed in the middle of the road.

Airwing video of Matthew Paluzzi being taken into custody

Officers responded to a home at 15 Cedar Street in the seaside village of Manomet around 6:30 a.m. after they received a 911 call from a woman who reported that she had found her husband unresponsive and bleeding from a laceration to the neck, according to Cruz.

Anthony Paluzzi was pronounced dead in the home. Cruz said a preliminary investigation indicated that he died from a stab wound to the neck.

Lisa Caola has lived across the street from the Paluzzi family for around 20 years. She said Matthew, the youngest of four boys, used to play with her children.

“He was a nice little kid,” she said. “When he got out of high school he worked at Benny’s (a supermarket) and then after that it seemed, you know, bad choices.”

Cruz says that Paluzzi is known to Plymouth police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

