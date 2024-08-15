Plymouth man charged with murder of his father found stabbed to death, DA says

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The son of a man who was found fatally stabbed inside a home in Plymouth on Thursday morning is facing murder charges.

Matthew Paluzzi, 26, was detained in the area of 198 Columbia Road in Hanover shortly before 11 a.m. after a manhunt that spanned multiple South Shore communities, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Thursday afternoon the Plymouth County DA updated that Paluzzi had formally been charged with the murder of his father, 76-year-old Anthony Paluzzi.

Massachusetts State Police shared Air Wing video tracking Paluzzi’s vehicle before he was finally stopped and swarmed by authorities on Columbia Road in Hanover.

Airwing video of Matthew Paluzzi being taken into custody





Officers responded to a home at 15 Cedar Street in the seaside village of Manomet around 6:30 a.m. after they received a 911 call from a woman who reported that she had found her husband unresponsive and bleeding from a laceration to the neck, according to Cruz.

Cruz noted that a large kitchen knife was found at the scene.

Matthew Paluzzi (Matthew Paluzzi -- Plymouth Police Department)

Anthony Paluzzi was pronounced dead in the home. Cruz said a preliminary investigation indicated that he died from a stab wound to the neck.

Cedar Street is located just minutes away from White Horse Beach.

Video from the scene showed several detectives gathered outside the home and the neighborhood blocked off by Plymouth police officers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Plymouth homicide investigation

As a result of the deadly stabbing, Plymouth police announced in a community alert that they were searching for Matthew Paluzzi in connection with the apparent homicide, warning the public not to approach him because he was believed to be armed.

Cruz said that the incident doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group