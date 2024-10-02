Plymouth man accused of stabbing father to death indicted on murder charge

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man accused of stabbing his father to death inside their Plymouth home in August has been indicted on a charge of murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

A Plymouth County grand jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Paluzzi, 26, with one count of murder in the death of his father, 73-year-old Anthony Paluzzi, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz

Officers responded to a home at 15 Cedar Road in the seaside village of Manomet around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 after they received a 911 call from Wendy Paluzzi, who reported that she had found her husband unresponsive and bleeding from a laceration to the neck, according to Cruz.

Investigators located Anthony Paluzzi slumped over dead on the couch with a “significant amount of blood around his neck” and found a bloody kitchen knife resting on a towel near the front door when they entered the home but learned Matthew Paluzzi had fled in his mother’s black Nissan Murano, a prosecutor said during the suspected killer’s initial arraignment.

A be-on-the-lookout alert for Matthew Paluzzi was subsequently issued and a manhunt that spanned multiple South Shore communities ensued. He was arrested hours later in the area of 198 Columbia Road in Hanover, still wearing a bloodstained sweatshirt and sweatpants, according to the prosecution.

Matthew Paluzzi initially told police that he would tell them “everything” before stating he was suffering from ongoing mental health issues and that he had “snapped,” the prosecutor revealed during his arraignment.

He is currently being held without bail and will be arraigned on the indictment in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date.

State police troopers assigned to the Plymouth DA’s officer are assisting Plymouth police with an investigation.

