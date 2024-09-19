Plymouth County

Four people hospitalized after van rollover, head-on crash in Hingham

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

HINGHAM, Mass. — Several people are recovering in the hospital after a multi-car collision on the South Shore.

Hingham Police say at 12:45 p.m., an SUV driving northbound on Main Street crossed over the center line and struck a southbound van, causing the van to roll over. The SUV then hit another SUV head-on before coming to a stop.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Traffic was diverted from the area while crews cleaned up the wreck.

The driver of the SUV who crossed the center lane was not wearing a seat belt and it is unclear if they will face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

