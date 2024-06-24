Family of missing Plymouth man found dead after hospital release demanding answers

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The family of Rodney Riviello, the Plymouth man who was missing for four days and found dead over the weekend, is demanding answers from the hospital that released him.

“We have a lot of unanswered questions that we need answers and clarity to, so we know to focus our efforts to make sure no other family goes through this,” Michelle Norris, Rodney’s daughter said.

Michelle and her brother, Dan Riviello, are in deep mourning for their father,

But they are determined to see that policy changes are made.

Rodney Riviello disappeared last Tuesday after being released from Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth.

He apparently vanished while the hospital was trying to arrange a ride-share service for him.

Rodney Riviello (Plymouth Police Department)

Rodney fell during a morning walk, and EMS brought him to the emergency room where he was treated for a broken nose, and cuts and bruises.

A CT scan revealed he had a brain condition that affects decision making and can lead to dementia.

Rodney’s family was never notified that he was at the hospital, or that he was being released.

He was never seen alive again.

“It’s unimaginable and I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Dan Riviello said.

Four days after Rodney was last seen, his body was discovered on Saturday.

Rodney’s family tells me Rodney was found within a mile of the hospital. And they say it is not clear where he was going.

As Michelle and Dan make funeral arrangements, they want to know why Rodney was released from the hospital on an extremely hot day with no one to pick him up.

They want hospital policies changed

“I would like to know if protocols were followed. Were there safety nets in place that just somebody had a bad day and didn’t follow them? Or are there truly no protocols. And then we would know where to focus our efforts on what change we can affect,” Michelle Norris said.

“For a hospital, a caretaker to let a man go, seeing what they saw on his scan that day. With no identification and no phone and family member to pick him up at the door, I just can’t imagine that’s right. It might be legal, but it’s not right,” Dan Riviello added.

In a statement, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth said, quote, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Riviello, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. In the interest of patient privacy, BID Plymouth does not comment on or share individual patient health information.”

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating Rodney Riviello’s death.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group