Missing Plymouth man is found dead after several days of searching

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth man who had been missing since Tuesday was found dead on Saturday, according to Plymouth Police.

Rodney Riviello was 69-years-old.

Riviello had been discharged from Beth Israel Plymouth Hospital around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday and had not been seen since. His family said he only lived in the Plymouth area for about 18 months and has a history of dementia.

Emergency crews and members of the South Shore community have been searching for him for four days, A $5,000 reward had been offered for information leading to Riviello’s safe return.

His family shared a statement with Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward.

“We are devastated by the loss of our dad.” said the family. “This entire ordeal has been extremely difficult and unbelievable. The only comfort we’ve had this week was holding on to hope that dad would come home safe and relying on the incredible support that our family, friends, the media, and the community of Plymouth have shown us.”

“Thank you to the Plymouth Police Dept. and all of the public safety agencies who have worked tirelessly since Tuesday to find our dad,” said the family.” And to the volunteers who have organized, searched, prayed, donated food, and held us in their hearts, we will never be able to adequately thank you enough. With immense gratitude, Julie, Michelle, & Dan.”

“The members of the Plymouth Police Department and Plymouth Fire Department offer their sincere condolences to Mr. Riviello’s family and loved ones,” said police in a statement. “Chief Flynn and Chief Foley would like to thank all of those who assisted in the search effort this week.”

“No further information is available at this time, however, an update will be provided in the coming days,” according to the statement from police. “The Chiefs are asking that the family’s wishes for privacy be respected.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group