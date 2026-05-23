Man killed after tree falls down on him in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A 70-year-old man is dead after a tree limb fell and struck him, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office wrote.

On Friday, Plymouth police responded to a residence at 137 Micajah Pond Road to reports of an accidental death of a man.

Once officers arrived on scene, a friend of the man says that he and the victim were cutting down a tree when a limb fell on top of the victim.

He was transported to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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