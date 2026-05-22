Chelsea man accused of burning son and nephew held without bail

A man accused of burning his young son and punching and suffocating his nephew is being held without bail.

Prosecutors say he fled the state and was found a month later, living in the woods in Virginia.

19-year-old Kener Bautista-Zepeda from Chelsea pleaded not guilty to several assault and battery charges.

Prosecutors say he left a burn mark the size of a nickel on his young son.

They allege he burned his 3-year-old nephew with a heated fork last month.

Prosecutors say he’s also seen on video suffocating the same nephew.

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