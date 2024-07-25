Delivery man arrested for stealing $14,000 ring from Duxbury home, police say

DUXBURY, Mass. — Police arrested a delivery man accused of stealing a diamond ring worth thousands of dollars from a Duxbury home he was servicing.

28-year-old Randy Soriano, is charged with larceny from a building and larceny over $1,200.

According to police, Detective Robert Flynn received a report from a Tide Acres Lane resident on July 20 that her diamond ring worth over $14,000 was on her nightstand earlier in the day and was now missing.

The victim told the detective she ordered furniture from Villa House, who reportedly contracted out the delivery to a “white glove” service. Detective Flynn processed the scene and lifted several fingerprints.

Investigators determined the furniture was delivered by two men in a white truck with no lettering with Rhode Island plates.

Detective Flynn contacted the furniture company, who reportedly told him they used a delivery service in New Jersey, that said the items were shipped from a warehouse located in Canton.

The detective found the Canton warehouse and after speaking with management, determined who the two delivery men were.

Both men were questioned and the ring was recovered.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

