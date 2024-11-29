DA: Man charged in connection to death of 80-year-old in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection to a death investigation in a South Shore neighborhood on Wednesday.

65-year-old Richard Lombardi was arrested by Marshfield Police on Wednesday and was held on $1,000,000 bail, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Lombardi will face charges in connection with the death of an 80-year-old man at 853 Main Street in Marshfield. The exact charges he’s facing were not immediately available nor was the name of the deceased man.

Lombardi will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

