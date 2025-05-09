NH mother and 3-year-old child who died in suspected murder-suicide identified by officials

Officials in New Hampshire are investigating what they say is a probable murder-suicide that left a mother and a 3-year-old boy dead early Friday morning.

Pembroke police officers responded to 336 Pembroke Hill Road around 1:00 a.m. in response to a 911 call, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Responding officers made contact with the resident who called 911.

Officers went into the upstairs bedroom and found a mother and child suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The mother, identified as 26-year-old Julia Byrne, was pronounced dead inside the home. The boy, identified as 3-year-old Blake Byrne, was rushed to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on both Byrnes’s.

Julia Byrne’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death is pending.

Blake Byrne’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound of the head, and the manner of his death was homicide.

The AG’s office said they are investigating the shooting as a possible murder and suicide.

“While the investigation is just beginning, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with these two deaths,” the New Hampshire AG’s Office said in a statement.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group