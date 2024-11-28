Marshfield, Mass. State Police conducting a death investigation

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police, with aid from Massachusetts State Police, are conducting a death investigation of a man in the area of 853 Main Street.

Police are currently moving in and out of the area and have blocked off the driveway of a home.

There have been no arrests made yet, but police say that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is still currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

