Gloucester Police officer who was placed on leave charged with child porn possession, DOJ says

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A Gloucester police officer placed on paid administrative leave nearly two weeks ago is facing child porn charges, authorities confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Alexander Aiello, 24, of Gloucester, was charged with one count of possession of child porn. He will appear in federal court at a later date, according to the Department of Justice.

Aiello is a patrol officer with the Gloucester Police Department.

Charging documents allege he is a user with a registered account for a dark website that allows him to download, view, advertise, and distribute child sexual abuse material.

After executing a search warrant on his residence, federal authorities say they seized his cell phone, laptop and a USB thumb drive, which all showed evidence of having recently used a dark web browser.

“As a law enforcement officer, Mr. Aiello was entrusted with safeguarding the community – and that includes protecting children from exploitation and abuse. Instead, he allegedly participated in one of the most reprehensible forms of exploitation,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“There is no information indicating that the investigation is related to any conduct performed while on duty or related to their duties as a Gloucester Police Department employee,” Chief Conley wrote in a press release on April 28.

A request for comment from Mayor Greg Verga went unanswered.

