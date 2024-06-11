Concern for public safety in Brockton grows as summer approaches

BROCKTON, Mass. — Summer is only about a week away, but a pair of violent incidents has some in Brockton wondering what the hot weather will bring.

Brockton Police Officers and Mass State Police detectives were on the scene at 23 Melrose Avenue Monday night, investigating a double stabbing.

At about quarter to seven, police found two men stabbed inside the house.

One of the victims did not survive.

“Ever since I’ve lived here, it’s been a year now, it’s very calm. Never see anything happen,” said Lovida Thernelan.

Authorities say they are looking for a suspect, although a description was not immediately available.

In the meantime, Lovida said she didn’t expect to see this kind of violence on her street.

“I don’t know why somebody would do that, that’s very strange to me. And also, very scary,” she said.

About two and a half hours after that fatal stabbing, police were called to Brook Street for a shooting.

Police say at about 9:30 Monday night, the driver of a white truck opened fire on the driver of a blue Nissan sedan, before driving away.

The victim’s car drove to an intersection a few blocks away to try and get help.

Faisal Baig described the chaotic scene outside his smoke shop as first responders cared for the shooting victim and took him to a local hospital.

As summer approaches, he’s concerned for his city.

“Summertime is coming, the kids are off from school, it’s going to be tough for the new generation. The kids can’t walk around safe in the street anymore,” he said.

One City Councilor told Boston 25 News the city is in the process of hiring more police officers.

