Police investigating after person shot inside car in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot inside a car in Brockton on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 44 Brook Street around 9:30 p.m. learned shots were fired from a white truck into a blue Nissan sedan, according to the Brockton Police Department.

An injured male riding in the Nissan sought assistance from police and fire personnel at Warren and Forest Avenue and was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the severity of his injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

