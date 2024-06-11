One man dead, another seriously injured in Brockton double stabbing, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A double stabbing in Brockton on Monday night that left one man dead and another seriously injured is under investigation.

Police say around 6:48 p.m., they received a report of two people stabbed in the area of 23 Melrose Avenue.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries authorities describe as “severe.” The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says one of the victims has died.

The identity of the deceased man is not being released at this time.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect involved and say this incident does not appear to be random.

The incident remains under investigation by Brockton Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

Today at 7:40 pm, @MassStatePolice were notified of a double stabbing at 23 Melrose Ave. The 2 male victims were transported to area hospitals. One male victim was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) June 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

