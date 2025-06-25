Local

Player Celtics acquired in Kristaps Porzingis trade hails from Massachusetts

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A player the Boston Celtics acquired in a three-team trade centered around superstar Kristaps Porzingis is a native of Massachusetts.

Boston sent Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in return for Georges Niang and a second-round pick, while the Brooklyn Nets acquired Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, according to multiple reports.

Niang, now 32, was born in Lawrence to Sidy and Alison Niang on June 17, 1993, according to his official NBA profile. He went on to grow up in the nearby city of Methuen.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound veteran forward played his high school basketball at Tilton Prep in New Hampshire, where he served as student body president and became the school’s all-time leading scorer, racking up 2,372 points.

During his time with Tilton, he helped lead the school to the 2009 National Prep Championship and four consecutive New England Preparatory School Athletic Council titles.

After his high school graduation, Niang went on to play collegiately at Iowa State, leading the Cyclones to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Indiana Pacers later drafted Niang in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. He has since played in Utah, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and most recently with the Hawks.

During his nine seasons in the NBA, Niang has established himself as a reliable three-point shooter, posting a 39.9 make percentage from deep.

Niang is also coming off his best season from a points-per-game and minutes-played standpoint, averaging 12.1 points and 23 minutes on the floor for the Hawks.

The trade involving Porzingis came just hours after the Celtics agreed to trade Jrue Holiday to Portland. Porzingis and Holiday were key contributors to Boston’s 2024 championship team.

The moves give Boston more financial flexibility moving forward.

