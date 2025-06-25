Player Celtics acquired in Kristaps Porzingis trade hails from Massachusetts

BOSTON — A player the Boston Celtics acquired in a three-team trade centered around superstar Kristaps Porzingis is a native of Massachusetts.

Boston sent Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in return for Georges Niang and a second-round pick, while the Brooklyn Nets acquired Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, according to multiple reports.

Niang, now 32, was born in Lawrence to Sidy and Alison Niang on June 17, 1993, according to his official NBA profile. He went on to grow up in the nearby city of Methuen.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound veteran forward played his high school basketball at Tilton Prep in New Hampshire, where he served as student body president and became the school’s all-time leading scorer, racking up 2,372 points.

During his time with Tilton, he helped lead the school to the 2009 National Prep Championship and four consecutive New England Preparatory School Athletic Council titles.

After his high school graduation, Niang went on to play collegiately at Iowa State, leading the Cyclones to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Indiana Pacers later drafted Niang in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. He has since played in Utah, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and most recently with the Hawks.

During his nine seasons in the NBA, Niang has established himself as a reliable three-point shooter, posting a 39.9 make percentage from deep.

0 of 11 Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Kyle Anderson #20 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on February 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks is charged with an offensive foul as he drives into Kris Murray #24 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Dalano Banton #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers blocks a shot against Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks drives between Toumani Camara #33 and Matisse Thybulle #4 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Play-In Tournament ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 18: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter of an NBA play-in tournament game on April 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Play-In Tournament ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 18: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks attempts a basket against Kyle Anderson #20 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter of an NBA play-in tournament game on April 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks prepares his shot in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 149-148 in overtime. New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks handles the ball as Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks defend during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 21: Georges Niang #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three-point basket against Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Niang is also coming off his best season from a points-per-game and minutes-played standpoint, averaging 12.1 points and 23 minutes on the floor for the Hawks.

The trade involving Porzingis came just hours after the Celtics agreed to trade Jrue Holiday to Portland. Porzingis and Holiday were key contributors to Boston’s 2024 championship team.

The moves give Boston more financial flexibility moving forward.

