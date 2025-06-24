Report: Celtics trading Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta as part of 3-team deal

One day after the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trailblazers, Boston is reportedly continuing its tear down of their championship core by sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal.

Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

BREAKING: Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/1fcbIslyVF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2025

The Celtics will receive Lawrence native Georges Niang and a second-round pick in return. Niang, 32, averaged 9.9 points per game in 79 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks last year.

The Nets will receive Terance Mann and Atlanta’s No. 22 pick for their part in the deal.

Porzingis arrived in Boston via trade prior to the 2024 NBA season. The Latvian big man significantly raised Boston’s ceiling every time he stepped on the court but struggled to remain healthy, most recently dealing with a respiratory illness that severely limited him in the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs.

The center was in the final year of his contract and was due $30 million in 2026.

The move shifts the Celtics under the second apron and will significantly lighten their luxury tax burden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

