Pilot transported to the hospital after plane crashes in New Salem

NEW SALEM, Mass. — The pilot of a small plane was rescued after crashing in the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem on Friday evening.

First responders arrived around 7:40 p.m. and fond a man in the water near Route 122 and Fishing Area 2. He was pulled back to shore by the rescue team.

An Orange Fire Department ambulance transported the man to Orange Airport, and UMass LifeFlight transported him to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The plane is fully submerged at this time and will remain in the water until personnel and equipment can remove it.

The FAA said they were made aware of the accident after the pilot reported engine issues.

A preliminary accident/incident is expected within the next day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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