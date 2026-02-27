Massachusetts health officials announce confirmed measles cases in child, adult

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday announced that two cases of measles have been diagnosed in a child and an adult who live in the state.

The first case was reported in a school-aged child who was exposed and diagnosed out of state and remains out of state during the infectious period, according to the DPH.

Health officials noted there are no known exposures to others in the state stemming from the child’s case.

The DPH says the second case was diagnosed in an adult who lives in Greater Boston, recently returned from international travel, and had an uncertain vaccination history.

Health officials noted that during their infectious period, the person visited several places where exposures to others likely occurred. State and local public health officials are now working with these locations to identify and notify potential exposures.

“Our first two measles cases in 2026 demonstrate the impact that the measles outbreaks, nationally and internationally, can have here at home. Fortunately, thanks to high vaccination rates, the risk to most Massachusetts residents remains low,” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement.

Early symptoms of measles occur 10 days to 2 weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold, usually with fever. A rash occurs 2-4 days after the initial symptoms develop. The rash usually appears first on the head and then spreads down. The rash typically lasts a few days and then disappears in the same order.

People with measles may be contagious up to four days before the rash appears and four days after the rash appears.

Goldstein added, “Measles is the most contagious respiratory virus and can cause life-threatening illness. These cases are a reminder of the need for health care providers and local health departments to remain vigilant for cases so that appropriate public health measures can be rapidly employed to prevent spread in the state. This is also a reminder that getting vaccinated is the best way for people to protect themselves from this disease.”

Measles is a potentially serious illness, with complications occurring in approximately 30 percent of infected individuals, including immune suppression, pneumonia, diarrhea, and encephalitis, which may be life-threatening.

Those who were exposed to measles and develop symptoms should call their health care provider before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency department. People who have had measles or have been vaccinated against measles are considered immune.

The Bay State cases come amid a large national outbreak of measles and an even bigger international outbreak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

