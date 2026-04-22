Tree House Brewing looking to expand into space that once housed iconic Boston bar

BOSTON — Tree House Brewing Company is looking to expand its footprint.

The highly acclaimed Charlton-based craft brewery has applied for brewery and distillery licenses at Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace, according to Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission filings obtained by The Boston Globe.

If the licenses are approved, Tree House would reportedly take the space of the former Cheers replica bar, which closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brewery would also take the space of Mija Cantina, a Mexican eatery that opened in 2011 but is no longer listed on the Faneuil Hall Marketplace‘s website.

The new layout would be about 9,700 square feet on the ground floor, and in the basement, and 6,300 square feet for an outdoor beer garden, the Globe reported, citing the filings.

Tree House, which started in a small red barn in Brimfield, now operates locations in Deerfield, Tewksbury, Sandwich, Woodstock, Connecticut, and Saratoga, New York, in addition to its headquarters in Charlton.

The brewery also launched a pop-up stand in Boston’s Prudential Center in 2024.

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