One person dead, two others injured after vehicle crash in Leicester

LEICESTER, Mass. — One person is dead and two others were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Leicester.

According to authorities, around 1:40 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of 6 Homestead Lane regarding a report of a person trapped under a vehicle.

Upon arrival, fire crews and EMS began the process of safely extracting the person from under the vehicle. While this was going on, a LifeFlight was dispatched, landing on an open field north of Leicester High School, where the victim was transported to UMass Hospital with serious injuries.

The Worcester County D.A.’s office confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead a short time later. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Additionally, two other people who were struck by the vehicle were taken to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment. The driver remained on scene while authorities investigated.

At this time, Leicester Police Detectives, alongside State Police Detectives and CEMLEC (Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council), are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

