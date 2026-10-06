Person seriously injured after being hit by car in Quincy

Massachusetts State Police troopers are investigating after a person was seriously injured when they were hit by a car in Quincy on Tuesday afternoon.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Quincy Shore Drive and Billings Street.

They were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, and we have nothing further at this time,” state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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