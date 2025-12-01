Person rescued from house fire in Somerville by Eversource worker

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — A dramatic rescue unfolded in Somerville as an Eversource worker saved a woman trapped in a burning apartment complex on Marion Drive.

The fire broke out at the apartment complex, prompting emergency crews to respond quickly.

Before the fire crews arrived, they learned that a resident was trapped on the second floor.

The woman had climbed out a window onto the front porch under heavy smoke and fire conditions.

An Eversource worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, drove a bucket truck over to the building and pulled the woman out of the burning structure.

“She had climbed out a window onto the front porch under heavy smoke and fire conditions and the Eversource worker got her into the bucket and got her to safety,” according to Fire Chief Charles Breen.

“Definitely saved the woman’s life.”

The rescued woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

