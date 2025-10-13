Person found after water search off the coast of Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A person was pulled from the ocean after a returning ferry reported seeing the person in the frigid waters off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday.

The crew of the Steamship Authority vessel M/V Island Home reported seeing a person in the water around 3:19 p.m. Monday as the ship returned to Woods Hole in Falmouth, according to the Coast Guard.

The person was found and recovered just before 5:00 p.m. and is currently being transported to Air Station Cape Cod, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

The Coast Guard assisted in the search by water and in the air.

The search came as southeastern Massachusetts was battered by harsh storm conditions.

Cape Cod is under a wind advisory until 8:00 p.m. this evening due to gusts up to 50 mph, while Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard was under a high wind warning until 2:00 pm for gusts up to 55 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

