Person fatally stuck by a train in Abington just days after police officer was hit, killed

ABINGTON, Mass. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Abington overnight, just days after an off-duty police officer was hit and killed.

Abington Police Chief John Bonney confirmed that the incident happened at West and Pine streets. Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan later confirmed a death as a result of the collision.

While the name of the victim hasn’t been released, Sullivan said in a statement, “We express our most heartfelt condolences to the decedent’s family and loved ones.”

Crews at the scene were spotted testing the railroad crossing system on Tuesday morning to check its functionality.

Earlier this month, a beloved Randolph police sergeant was struck and killed by a commuter rail train at the Birch Street railroad, less than a mile away from this latest incident.

That preliminary investigation found no mechanical faults on the train.

The MBTA also confirmed the train’s lights and bells were activated and engaged with its horn sounding when Sergeant Scott Sherman was hit and killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

