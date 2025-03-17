Off-duty Randolph police sergeant struck, killed by commuter rail train in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after a beloved Randolph police sergeant was struck and killed by a train in Abington on Sunday night.

Transit police officers responding to a report of a collision involving a Kington Line train and pedestrian at the Birch Street railroad crossing in the area of North Avenue and Railroad Street around 8 p.m. found a 56-year-old man dead at the scene, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Cruz’s office identified the victim as Scott Sherman. Boston 25 News has learned that Sherman is a 23-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department.

Abington train vs. pedestrian

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement that Sherman was off-duty at the time of his death.

“The entire Randolph Police Department mourns this devastating loss,” Marag said. We will stand together to support each other and Sgt. Sherman’s family as we navigate this difficult time.”

Marag said that Sherman joined the department in 2002 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2022.

“Sgt. Sherman was a highly respected and dedicated member of our department, serving the Randolph community with honor and integrity for many years,” Marag said.

Sgt. Scott Sherman (Randolph Sgt. Scott Sherman -- Courtesy Randolph Police Department)

A preliminary investigation found mechanical faults on the train, which was traveling below the 70-mph speed limit at the time of the incident, Cruz’s office said.

The MBTA confirmed that the train’s lights and bells were activated and engaged with its horn sounding.

“Video surveillance from the railroad crossing showed crossing lights had been activated and the arms blocking the intersection were lowered during the crash,” the DA’s office noted in a statement.

Transit police, Massachusetts State Police, Abington police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working on the investigation.

Details regarding services for Sherman weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

