‘Devastating loss’: Randolph Police Department mourning off-duty death of veteran sergeant

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are mourning the death of a veteran Randolph police sergeant who “tragically” passed away over the weekend.

Sgt. Scott Sherman, a 23-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department, died while off duty in Abington on Sunday night, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

“I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sgt. Scott Sherman, who tragically died while off duty in Abington on Sunday night,” Marag said in a statement issued Monday. “Sgt. Sherman was a highly respected and dedicated member of our department, serving the Randolph community with honor and integrity for many years.”

Marag said that Sherman joined the department in 2002 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2022. He previously served as a school resource officer and was the department’s elder affairs officer, a role in which he was actively involved in programming at the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center.

“Scott was very funny, extremely intelligent, and well-respected. His compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public service made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege to know and work alongside him,” Marag added. “The entire Randolph Police Department mourns this devastating loss. We will stand together to support each other and Sgt. Sherman’s family as we navigate this difficult time. His legacy and contributions to this department and our community will never be forgotten.”

Marag made no mention of the facts and circumstances surrounding Sherman’s death and asked the public to respect the privacy of his family while they grieve.

Details regarding services for Sherman weren’t immediately available.

