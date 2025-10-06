Person dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A person struck by a vehicle in Franklin on Monday morning has died, according to police.

Officers responded to a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 354 Pleasant Street in Franklin around 8:00 a.m., according to Franklin police.

The male victim was flown to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to Franklin police.

Pleasant Street was closed while police investigated the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

