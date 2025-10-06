Person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Franklin

A person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin on Monday morning.
According to police, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 354 Pleasant Street in Franklin.
Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian with serious injuries who was struck by a single motor vehicle.
Life-saving measures were performed, and the person was taken by medical helicopter to Longley Field to be transported to a hospital.
Pleasant Street continues to be closed.
An investigation is ongoing, and additional details are not being provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group