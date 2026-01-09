Local

Person dead after house fire in Easton

By Alyssa Azzara, Boston 25 News and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
EASTON, Mass. — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Easton on Thursday night.

According to the Fire Marshal’s office, crews were called to 244 North Main Street for a medical call just after 9:20 last night.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire at the large, single-family home.

Firefighters entered the home and located one person dead inside.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure and determine the cause and manner of death.

The fire went to four alarms and traveled quickly throughout the one-and-a-half-story structure.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about two hours but continued to extinguish hotspots throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

