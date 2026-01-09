Fire crews battling blaze in Easton

EASTON, Mass. — Numerous fire crews have responded to a fire at a residence in Easton on Thursday night.

Easton firefighters responded to a structure fire in the area of Main Street, with mutual aid assisting on scene and providing station coverage.

State police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are also on the scene, assisting.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

