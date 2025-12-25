‘The People’s Parade’: City of Lynn celebrates Christmas Eve

LYNN, Mass. — The city of Lynn celebrated Christmas Eve with it’s 39th annual Christmas Eve Parade.

The Christmas Eve parade, which is known as “The People’s Parade” spans 23 miles and lasts nearly 5 hours long.

The parade has been happening since 1986. It was founded by the late Rich Viger.

This year’s parade featured roughly 100 illuminated floats along with Christmas themed characters, and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause.

