Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Saugus interstate

SAUGUS, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 1 south near Collins Avenue in Saugus last night, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police say preliminary information indicates that a vehicle traveling in the left lane struck a pedestrian who appeared “suddenly and without warning.”

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating as part of the ongoing investigating.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Brian McDonald, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Authorities investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Saugus interstate

Massachusetts State Police said they offered their sincere condolences to Mr. McDonald’s loved ones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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