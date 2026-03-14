Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Saugus interstate

SAUGUS, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 1 south near Collins Avenue in Saugus last night, according to authorities.
Massachusetts State Police say preliminary information indicates that a vehicle traveling in the left lane struck a pedestrian who appeared “suddenly and without warning.”
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating as part of the ongoing investigating.
The victim, identified as 53-year-old Brian McDonald, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.
Massachusetts State Police said they offered their sincere condolences to Mr. McDonald’s loved ones.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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